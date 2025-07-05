Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Employee roasts boss in screenshot, sends it to office group instead of friend: ‘He doesn’t even use my name anymore’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 11:03 AM IST

The woman said that her work group, where she mistakenly sent the message, has her entire team, her manager, his boss and the company’s HR.

What was meant to be a quick vent to a friend turned into a workplace nightmare for one employee who accidentally sent a screenshot about her boss straight into the office group chat. What followed was complete silence from her boss, then an email and a meeting with HR.

A woman shared how her boss reacted when she mistakenly sent a screenshot about him to her work group. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Lynn Van den Broeck)
The employee shared a three-part video series about the blunder, which turned her previously “chill” boss into a manager who uses "passive-aggressive” communication.

Also Read: ‘Rude and confusing’: US employee shares frustrations over disorganised work culture at Indian company

The employee shared that one of her friends wanted to know about her new manager. So, she took a screenshot of a phrase he often uses and wrote that she had no idea what he meant by this. However, while sending it to her friend, she posted it on the team group - having her entire team, her manager, her manager’s boss and the HR.

The woman explained how she felt after realising her mistake. “I wanted to throw my phone away, my job, my soul in the trash.”

She says that initially, she received a silent treatment from her manager and then got an email from HR for a meeting. In the meeting, she was asked to be careful but not reprimanded in any way.

However, the situation at her office shifted drastically as her manager started being overly polite with her and dissing her without naming her.

What did social media say?

An individual asked, “But my question is, why didn’t you delete the screenshot?” The woman posted, “There is no option of deleting.” Another remarked, “Why do I feel you are talking about my manager.” A third joined, “Not an ideal manager though!”

Also Read: Employee follows boss’s strict no work-from-home rule, shows up sick only to be sent home later

A fourth wrote, “Really milking this story by making it in 3 videos. Lol,” referencing that the woman shared her story of workplace blunder in three separate videos on Instagram.

