‘Even my small town became 3x costlier’: NRI left shocked by rising prices, negligence during recent India visit
High prices and poor maintenance left NRI disappointed during vacation in India.
A Reddit post by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has gone viral after describing a disappointing experience during a recent visit to India. The post highlights how India has become more expensive and neglected compared to just a year ago.
The NRI (@karthik506) came to India for a vacation and looked forward to spending time with parents living in a small municipality town. But the reality turned out to be quite different.
“Even a small town is now three times costlier than it was during the last visit,” the post reads.
In addition to rising prices, the post mentioned a strong sense of public negligence. “No one cares about anything anymore. There is too much negligence and no common sense,” it continued.
The NRI also travelled to several cities and noticed the same situation everywhere.
“Never expected India to become this expensive and negligent,” the caption of the post reads.
Cost of living in India:
The NRI was shocked by how much the cost of living in India has increased within a year.
According to the post, even a small municipality town, once considered affordable, felt 3x more expensive than before. Daily expenses, basic items, and local services all seemed far costlier, making it hard to understand how people were managing.
Internet reacts
The viral post quickly drew strong reactions from Reddit users.
One of the users, @cultural_fit, commented, “Cost of living has climbed up significantly in India, over the last 5-6 years. I see the same thing here in the US, over the same time period.”
A second user, @Typical-Stuff-9775, commented, "There is wanna wanna-be culture in India, where everyone's trying to emulate the West. This is also causing prices in certain sectors to unjustifiably go up."
Another user, @wiifii111, commented, “5-star hotels in India are at least twice or thrice the price compared to any other asian countries”
Some users also shared similar stories from recent visits, calling the rising costs “shocking” and “unreal.”