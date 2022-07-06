Expectation vs reality: Human shares how cat ‘guards’ house when they’re out

If you are someone who loves watching various videos of cats, then you may have seen those clips that show how the kitties react when they are home alone. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a funny yet adorable video that shows how a cat ‘protects’ its house.

The video opens to show a cat sitting on a bed. Text insert on the video explains that the kitty’s human ‘asked’ the ball of fur to protect the house while leaving for work. The rest of the video shows the cat doing that but not in a way you would expect.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the cute cat named Chip. “When you leave your CAT to protect the HOUSE,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views and counting. The share has also received nearly 9,500 likes. People posted various comments. There were many who also showcased their support for the cute kitty.

“He is just a baby,” commented an Instagram user. “He's like ‘just not right now’ LOL,” wrote another. “So cute,” posted a third. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

