Expired breastmilk as soap? Ohio mom's unusual skincare fix wows some, makes others gag

An Ohio entrepreneur’s unique product has prompted a heated debate among social media users. She sells natural bathing products, like soaps, made using expired breastmilk. In a video, she claims her products have also helped people deal with a range of skincare issues. Ohio entrepreneur Taylor Robinson who turns expired breastmilk into soaps. (Instagram/@60secdocs, @leojudesoapco)

“Taylor Robinson, owner of Leo Jude Soap Co. @leojudesoapco in Jackson, Ohio, repurposes expired breastmilk into soap. Most of the breastmilk she uses comes directly from local donors. Customers have used her soap for skin issues like eczema, psoriasis, and cradle cap,” Instagram page 60 seconds wrote while posting a video.

In the video, Robinson says, “People ship us their breastmilk. The milk’s normally expired and we will turn that into soap, so it’s not going to waste.” She then explains how they create the bathing products using breastmilk.

How do people react?

Robinson reveals people’s reactions to her breastmilk soaps are often polarising. While some are amazed by the products, others find it disgusting.

As the video continues, she talks about the “essence of motherhood” that has changed every aspect of her life, including her business.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

While some wrote they were “grossed out” by the whole concept, others defended her. One individual wrote, “Why are people disgusted by breastmilk? It's to feed our babies. There's nothing wrong with it, and it has many benefits. I would bathe my kids with BM added to the water. It's great for their skin.”

Another commented, “I gave my old breast milk to the street cats of Istanbul! True story!” A third expressed, “It’s actually less gross than goat’s milk soap.” A fourth added, “Idk, I'd give it a shot. Lots of people use weirder stuff for skin care.”

According to their Instagram bio, the Leo Jude Soap Co. sells “natural soaps & bath products.” Their profile is filled with visuals of various products besides soaps. They include dry shampoo, chapstick, and natural deodorant.

What are your thoughts on this skincare product created from breastmilk? Would you use it?