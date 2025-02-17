Ex-soldier stalks, vandalises, ‘glues shut’ ex-girlfriend’s door for years after she dumps him

A woman and her partner fear for their safety after her ex-boyfriend, who relentlessly stalked and harassed them for over two years, walked free from court with only a community order. The stalker was given 18-month restraining order, community service, and a rehabilitation programme. (Pexel)

Jess Adams, 36, and her partner Jodie Harris, 32, have been forced to move homes after former soldier Stuart Spires, 52, waged a campaign of terror against them. Despite being convicted of two counts of stalking, as well as criminal damage and possession of cannabis, Spires avoided jail and was instead given an 18-month restraining order, community service, and a rehabilitation program, reported The Sun.

Campaign of fear

The harassment began in late 2021 after Jess ended her relationship with Spires. What started as unsettling appearances soon escalated into full-blown intimidation. Spires would park outside their home in Dagenham, East London, for hours, follow them to work, and even turn up at the care home where they were employed.

Jess and Jodie said Spires' behaviour became more aggressive after they started dating in 2022. Their cars were repeatedly vandalised—tyres slashed, windows smashed, and headlights filled with expanding foam, which mechanics warned could have caused an explosion if the vehicle had been turned on.

Jess recalled how the police repeatedly demanded more proof: “It’s hard to get evidence. He wore masks, it was so premeditated. The fact that we put ourselves at risk just to get evidence, just so we could get it to court, and to get the conviction.”

Their home security camera even captured a masked figure resembling the Guy Fawkes character from V for Vendetta pouring glue into their front door lock.

Investigation

Despite multiple police reports, Jess and Jodie said authorities did little to intervene. They were forced to gather their own video evidence, even confronting Spires in the middle of the night.

Jodie, who chased him down an alley at one point, said: “Everything he’s done has got worse and worse. He’s going to be thinking ‘I can do whatever I like.’ I’m just waiting for what happens next, then maybe it’ll be too late.”

‘Something has to change’

The couple believes the system has failed them. “We’re still fearing for our lives because he’s still out and about,” Jodie said.

Jess added, "We've been going through this since 2022 and only just got a conviction. Fortunately, we haven’t been physically injured, but we have been mentally terrorized. For anybody else, they might not be so lucky.”

Spires, who served in South America, Afghanistan, and Iraq with the Royal Artillery, denied stalking but was convicted on both counts. He was also found guilty of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

Despite the severity of his actions, he was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court to an 18-month community order, 30 days of rehabilitation, and 60 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order prevents him from contacting Jess or Jodie for 18 months.

District Judge Paul Donegan acknowledged the seriousness of the offenses but ruled that community service was an adequate punishment, stating: “That is designed to punish you for your behaviour.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said Spires had been arrested twice between January and April 2024 and was released on bail both times. The police defended their actions, citing multiple statements and CCTV evidence gathered during the investigation.

However, for Jess and Jodie, the ruling offers little reassurance. They continue to live in fear, believing Spires could strike again. Jess said: “We guarantee something will happen again. We don’t know what to do. We’ve moved home, but it’s only a matter of time before he figures out where we live.”

