Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Eyewitness shares chilling account of Kullu cloudburst and floods: ‘3 aadmi, 4 ghar beh gaye

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 26, 2025 11:20 AM IST

Reportedly, two people died, and many are missing after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst swept across a region in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

Several people are feared missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. A local has opened up about the moment the tragedy struck, recalling how the sudden floods swept away three people and four houses.

A local of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu recalled the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered flash floods. (X/@ANI)
A local of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu recalled the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered flash floods. (X/@ANI)

“There is a waterfall above the last house. Behind it, a cloud burst happened. Soon, three men and four houses were washed away along with the cloud," Anmol told ANI.

According to the officials, two bodies were recovered in the Khanyara area near Dharamshala. They were labourers working at a small hydel project near Khanyara.

Recalling the tragic incident, Anmol continued, "The water pressure then increased significantly. This one-megawatt project is now completely shut down and submerged. This NHPC project is fully shut down and closed."

A private power project in Siund and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) power project suffered heavy losses due to the flash flood.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector Deepak Bisht from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, “Our team arrived at the spot.” Bisht added, "We are assisting the area, and as we receive the information, we will know more about it (the missing people). One of our teams is deployed in the region.”

Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri said, “Heavy rains have been going on since morning and I have received several calls that rains have caused damage in Sainj, Tirthan and Gadsa.”

The MLA added, “I would appeal to the people to stay away from river and drains and have asked the administration to take quick action as people are in problem.”

In addition to NDRF, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a team of home guards have been deployed at the spot of the incident.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
