Famous chimpanzee snatches 8-month-old baby from her mother's arms, kills her

A chimpanzee who became popular in Guinea for using tools ripped an eight-month-old baby from her mother's arms and dragged her into the forest before killing her. The angry locals, who protected the chimpanzee as they believe them to be reincarnated ancestors, have now turned against the primates.(Pixabay)

Seny Zogba, who works in cassava fields in Bossou, said the chimpanzee Jeje bit her and stole her baby girl, Yoh Helene. The mutilated body of the girl was found near a nature reserve and witnesses claimed the chimpanzee used tools to butcher her body. (Also read: Brutal hippo attack: 63-year-old dragged to bottom of river, tossed like rag doll opens up about the nightmare)

"No longer fear humans"

According to a primate researcher, the chimpanzees in Guinea are turning into killers as they "no longer fear humans".

Upset over the gruesome killing, an angry mob of locals broke into the Bossou Environmental Research Institute, where the chimpanzees are being studied for decades by scientists.

The mob destroyed the building and set fire to the scientists' equipment like drones and computers and torched research documents.

"Violence has become a habit"

The angry locals, who protected the chimpanzee as they believe them to be reincarnated ancestors, have now turned against the primates saying the way she was killed angered the population.

In Guinea, chimpanzees are given gifts in the form of food, making them move out of the protected area and into human settlements.

"It was not their will [to be violent] but it has become the habit of the chimpanzees," a youth leader told media.

This is the seventh recorded chimpanzee attack on humans since last year, the research centre said.

Killing out of excitement?

Ecologists argued the attacks came as the supply of food in the reserve fell, pushing the chimpanzees to leave their protected area more frequently.

However, some experts said that food may not be the only reason and some primates may act "excited" and cannot control themselves, much like how they treat each other.

The chimpanzees in Bossou are known to use stone hammers to crack open nuts - a scientifically sophisticated act by the primates that are believed to be human's closest relatives. (Also read: Baby chimpanzee rushes to hug surrogate mom after spending a day apart)