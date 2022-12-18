Home / Trending / Fan frames Shah Rukh Khan's reply to him on Twitter, shares pic

Fan frames Shah Rukh Khan's reply to him on Twitter, shares pic

trending
Published on Dec 18, 2022 06:30 PM IST

People have shared various reactions to the post showing how a SRK fan printed and framed his tweet.

ByTrisha Sengupta

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. During the session, he invited his Twitter followers and fans to ask him different questions with the promise to reply to some of them. “Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons,” he tweeted.

Expectedly, his post’s comments section was flooded with numerous posts of people asking him different questions. While some asked him about his work, a few also took the route of hilarity to share their reactions. Amid them is Twitter user Satish Srkian who also asked a question and received a reply from SRK. However, what happened after has left people amused.

Srkian took to Twitter to share a picture that shows how he took the screenshot of his conversation with the actor and framed it.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 5,300 likes. Furthermore, it has been retweeted over 1,000 times. The share has also received tons of comments from people. A few also wrote “congratulations” to show their reactions.

“Congratulations! You're a real jabra fan,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow,” expressed another. “This is such a great idea! Congrats!” commented a third. “Commendable Bro,” wrote a fourth.

twitter shah rukh khan
