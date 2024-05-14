Fans apply for Team India head coach job after BCCI shares Google Forms. See hilarious responses

The hunt for team India's next head coach ahead of the upcoming T20 has begun. While prominent cricket figures such as VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble are possible candidates, fans of the sport now have the opportunity to apply for the position for the men's senior cricket team. This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) listed a job opening for applicants across the country for the position of head coach. Netizens took to X to share their submissions. India's head coach Rahul Dravid(PTI)

According to the post shared by BCCI, the last date for applying is May 27, 2024. "The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the BCCI said in a statement.

Fans apply for team India's head coach position

Since posted, the job opening has ignited a series of hilarious tweets from social media users.

A user took to X and shared a screenshot of his job application submission. He wrote, “Submitted my application, cannot wait to coach team India.”

Another added, “Hopefully under my expert coaching and guidance, India lifts the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.”

Skills required for to become team India's head coach

According to the post shared by BCCI, the key requirements for the candidate include “developing a world class Indian cricket team which delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats.”

Moreover, the candidate must be “willing to meet work expectations and pressures associated with handling marquee athletes.”

Doors open for Rahul Dravid

Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, had announced earlier that Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach is coming to an end. Dravid will coach team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, following which he will have to reapply for the position.

The BCCI is looking for a long-term coach for three years," Shah added.

Dravid took over the role of the senior men's cricket team in 2021. He was given an extension after the 2023 World Cup. Under Dravid's watch, team India made it to the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2023.