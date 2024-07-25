Fed-up by CUET results delay, students call NTA helpline for answers. They were told…

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) are yet to be declared, and students fed up by the delay have taken to calling the National Testing Agency (NTA) helpline for answers. Candidates coming out of Bhonwal Institute of Engineering in Lucknow after writing CUET-UG 2023 on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

The CUET-UG acts as the primary admission test for undergraduate programs at 46 Central universities, including the much-in-demand Delhi University. The delay in results will affect the admission timelines of all participating institutions.

This year's exams were conducted from May 15 to May 31 in both online and pen-and-paper formats, with a retest on July 19. The future of more than 13 lakh students hangs in the limbo over the delay. Many students who appeared for CUET have taken to social media to complain about the delay in releasing results by NTA.

‘Removed admit card links’

One person who appeared for the test called up the NTA helpline yesterday requesting clarity on the results timeline. They wrote about their experience in a Reddit post, saying they were impressed by the representative who answered the call but did not receive a clear answer.

“Genuinely impressed by the representatives… answered the call quickly and also replied with composure,” the student wrote. The representative mentioned at least twice that admit card links have been removed from the website, which means the results could be uploaded soon.

When the student asked if they could expect the results this week, the NTA representative asked them to “wait and see.”

"Pretty vague about it still with no official confirmation. Said to keep an eye on the website and also pointed out the admit card thing like twice,” the student wrote on Reddit.

'In 3-4 days'

Two days ago, another CUET hopeful had called the NTA helpline with a similar query. They were told that the final answer key has yet to be released and the results would be declared three to four days after the answer key.

“Agar 1-2 din mein aagaya toh result bhi 3-4 din mein aa jayega,” the NTA representative told the student, according to his Reddit post.

The re-test answer key was released yesterday. However, there is still on official word on when students can expect the results to be released.