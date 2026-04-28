‘Feeling like a failure’: Man laid off months before becoming dad, struggles with uncertainty

Adding to the emotional strain, he said he had not yet told his wife, who is expecting in August and was leaving for a short vacation. He chose to delay the conversation to avoid causing her stress.

“Having a lot of difficult feelings right now, feeling like a failure, scared of what this means for my family… worst part is I can’t even tell her because she leaves for vacation tomorrow morning and I don’t want to to ruin it, ” he said in a post shared by r/cscareerquestions on Reddit.

The man, who worked at a small design firm for over two years after completing a bootcamp, shared that he lost his job unexpectedly. Calling it his first role in the field, he described feeling like a “failure” and admitted he was scared about what the situation could mean for his family.

A Reddit post about sudden job loss and growing family responsibilities has struck a chord online, with many users rallying around a man who said he was laid off just months before his wife is due to give birth.

Despite the uncertainty, the man said he plans to begin his job search immediately. While he believes he has a strong portfolio, he expressed concern about whether it would be enough in a competitive job market.

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“The job search starts tomorrow and I hope I can bounce back quickly but I’m worried about the market. I have a lot of solid sites in my portfolio but I’m worried that won’t be enough. Any words of encouragement would be really appreciated,” the post further read.

Social media reactions The post quickly gained attention, with users offering a mix of practical advice and emotional support. Many urged him to take immediate financial steps. “Apply for unemployment asap. Some states have a lag period,” one user advised.

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Others focused on reassurance and perspective. “Happens to the best and worst of us. Take it on the chin… Wake up tomorrow, your new job is finding a job,” another user wrote.

Several users also addressed his self-doubt. “From my experience, the first day after something like this is always louder in your head than it looks from the outside,” one comment read. Another added, “You are scared because you care, not because you failed… a solid portfolio plus two years of real work is a much better position than a lot of people have.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.