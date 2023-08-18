News / Trending / ‘Feline engineer’: Kitty ‘fixes’ bulb in adorable video. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 18, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Many people in the comments section wrote how cute the video is. Watch the video here.

Many cat videos make us say ‘aww,’ and a new addition to that list is this one that shows a kitty ‘fixing’ a bulb. Since being shared, this video has won the hearts of many. (Also Read: Cat adopts kitty as its own. Watch adorable video)

Cat fixing the light bulb.(Twitter/@buitengebieden.)
This video was shared on the Twitter handle @buitengebieden. It begins to show a cat near a bulb. As the video goes on, it shows the kitty hitting the light to ‘fix’ it. In the end, the cat is successful with its task. In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, “Let me fix this.”

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

An individual wrote, “This feline engineer is illuminating the world, one playful swat at a time.” A second commented, “Oh no! Taking over our livelihoods now as well?” A thief said, “Chief electrician.” “Does this electrician have a license?” Asked a fourth. A fifth posted, “At first I thought they weren't qualified, but they proved me wrong. Cat is an electrician.” Several others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

