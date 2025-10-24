Fevicol's humorous ad on Louvre jewellery heist is viral: ‘Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari'

Fevicol has once again captured attention online with a witty ad that shows how its strong glue could have saved the Louvre museum heist, leaving no chance for anyone to steal anything glued with Fevicol. Louvre museum heist: The Fevicol ad shows pieces of jewellery firmly stuck together with Fevicol.(@fevicolkajod/Instagram)

The ad shows pieces of jewellery firmly stuck together with Fevicol, along with the witty caption, “Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari (Time to steal the show). This mission is impossible.”

Cleverly connecting Fevicol’s unbeatable bond with the idea of the Louvre museum heist, the ad suggests that even a grand theft could have been prevented if the stolen jewels had Fevicol’s glue.

The ad was shared on Instagram by Fevicol’s official account, where it quickly went viral.

Check out the post here:

The post was shared on October 22, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 25,000 likes and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

Instagram users flooded the comment section with praise for Fevicol’s latest ad, applauding the brand for its creativity and clever storytelling.

Many highlighted how it turned the idea of the Louvre heist into a humorous and memorable campaign, combining humour with the iconic message of Fevicol’s unbreakable glue.

One of the users commented, "Your team needs a raise for this idea."

A second user commented, "The most creative advertisement ever."

A third user commented, "Fevicol needs to calm down."

"Ate and left no crumbs," another user commented.

Fevicol has always won hearts with its creative ads that blend humour, everyday situations, and clever storytelling.

From wedding scenes to topical references, the brand consistently turns simple ideas into memorable campaigns, making its message “Yeh Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai, tootega nahi”, both relatable and iconic.