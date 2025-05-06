Florida woman blames Indian food for stinking up her apartment: ‘Neighbour cooks curry’

A Florida woman has asked for suggestions on how to get rid of persistent odour in her new apartment, blaming the smell on neighbours cooking Indian food. Erika B, who goes by the handle @essenceoferika on Threads, recently moved into a new flat in Tampa, Florida. But shortly after settling in, she noticed a strong smell creeping through her home, one that she suspects is coming from a neighbour’s cooking. A Florida woman says the smell of Indian food is pervading her apartment(Representational image)

“My new apartment smells. It didn’t when I toured it. I am assuming I have a neighbor who likes to cook curry and it’s somehow leeching through the vents,” she wrote on the Meta-owned social media platform, asking for assistance.

“I love Indian food but this is too much,” Erika said, adding that the smell was “seeping into everything.”

The Tampa woman asked for suggestions on how to get rid of the smell, saying she already had an air purifier running and had plug-ins. She claimed the odour was so strong that she had to leave her doors open for hours.

Accusations of racism… and a clarification

Erika faced accusations of racism by a section of the internet, but she repeatedly defended herself saying she loved eating Indian food.

“Does it stink or does it smell like curry?” one person asked, pointing to an important distinction between the two things. “It stinks like curry. And I love Indian food but I don’t want everything in my apartment to smell like it,” Erika replied.

Some suggested ways to get rid of the smell, while others asked her to go talk to her neighbours.

Erika said again and again that she did not have a problem with her neighbours cooking Indian food, she only wanted suggestions to freshen up her own apartment.

“To be clear: I am not mad at my neighbors. I want them to eat the food they love. Indian food is yummy, I just don’t want all my stuff to smell like it. My guess is that they don’t know the smell is traveling and it’s not their fault,” she wrote. “I’m asking for air purification/odor removal suggestions in my own apartment.”