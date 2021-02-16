Fluffy doggo has a pawsitive message for his frens. Clip may melt your heart

In the midst of a fast paced life sometimes all of us needs a bit of cheering up. Well look no further because Coconut the doggo is here to lift your spirits with a message of pawsitivity. The clip may make you say aww repeatedly.

The video starts with a shot the fluffy white-furred doggo. As the video goes on, Coconut gestures at his fans cutely as affirmations appear on the screen. “Shine bright my frens! Shine extra bright!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on February 8, the video has garnered over 32,000 likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cute pooch’s affirmations and showered heart emojis for the video. Many expressed how the clip made them feel happy.

“I so needed this right now, Coconut. Love you,” wrote an Instagram user. “I will never tire of your pep talks,” said another. “Just the pep talk we needed!” commented a third.

What do you think of this video?

