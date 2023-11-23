close_game
News / Trending / Former Microsoft intern Radhika Gupta hails Satya Nadella for his ‘wartime leadership’

Former Microsoft intern Radhika Gupta hails Satya Nadella for his ‘wartime leadership’

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 23, 2023 07:10 PM IST

In her post, Gupta shared that no management class can teach the ‘wartime leadership’ that Satya Nadella demonstrated.

After Sam Altman returned as OpenAI CEO after his tumultuous ouster, Satya Nadella took to X to share a post for both OpenAI and Microsoft employees. He expressed his gratitude towards the employees for their work in advancing AI ‘safely’ and ‘responsibly’ for the greater benefit of humanity. His post, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, went viral with over 3.6 million views. Many even dropped comments and quoted his tweet, including Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s MD and CEO Radhika Gupta.

Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta started her career as an intern at Microsoft. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)
In her post, Gupta shared that no management class can teach the ‘wartime leadership’ that Satya Nadella demonstrated. “And in the last five days, we saw wartime leadership from you, Satya, that no management class can teach and every CEO can learn from. Thank you, a former Microsoft intern,” tweeted Radhika Gupta.

Take a look at Radhika Gupta’s tweet here:

According to Gupta’s LinkedIn profile, she worked at Microsoft as a Program Manager Intern for two summers 2003 and 2004. Her role included the conceptualisation and design of new features in Office products.

Gupta is currently heading Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which, according to her, is “one of India’s fastest growing asset management companies across traditional mutual funds and public market alternatives.” She has been working with the company for over six years now.

