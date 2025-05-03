Founder meets Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man shares success mantra in three words

An investment-based company founder recently shared his brief yet powerful interaction with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The entrepreneur, Anant Ladha, took to LinkedIn to post two photographs of himself with the Reliance Industries Chairman, accompanied by a caption that captured the essence of their conversation. On LinkedIn, a founder shared a memorable moment with Mukesh Ambani.(LinkedIn/Anant Ladha)

Anant revealed that during his brief interaction with Mukesh Ambani, he managed to ask just one question: “What does it take to be successful?”

The response from Ambani was concise but thought-provoking: “Focus, delegate and diversify.”

Ladha described it as a “simple yet impactful answer by Mr Mukesh Ambani sir.” His post resonated with many, especially those in the business community, appreciating the clarity and wisdom in Ambani’s philosophy.

Viral moment on LinkedIn

The post, featuring the two images and the quote, quickly gained traction on the platform, amassing over 2,000 likes. While the number of comments remained modest, the few that appeared reflected admiration and inspiration.

One user called it “the most valuable pic yet with such great advice,” while another described the photo as “a million-dollar moment.” A third commenter noted, “This is gold. Most people chase 100 things at once. The richest man in Asia says: Do 3 things well. That’s all.”

Another wrote, “A great achievement in itself to meet such a magnificent business tycoon. Congrats!” One user applauded the wisdom in the quote, saying, “Focus drives results, delegation builds leaders, and diversification ensures growth. Timeless wisdom from Mr Ambani.” Another wrote, “This is very insipring.” Others simply reacted with enthusiasm, leaving words like “Inspiring!” and “That’s amazing.”