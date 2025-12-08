Founder reveals 'hard part' of Goa life that drove her to shift to Mumbai: ‘I loved it but…’

A single Instagram post detailing a founder's decision to leave Goa for Mumbai has ignited a fierce debate on social media regarding the coastal paradise. The founder made it clear that she loved Goa, but the challenges, like air quality concerns and lack of quick medical access, forced her to shift to Mumbai. A founder shared a list of reasons which fueled her decision to leave Goa and settle in Mumbai. (Instagram/@kirtipoonia)

“It has taken me 7 months to draft this post, because I love Goa, it is a true paradise. We all have this dream of the village life, I lived it there, I loved it, but it was not all good, I’ve shared the positives always, you know them, here is the hard part,” Kirti Poonia wrote.

She shared a series of visuals that listed the different reasons why she decided to relocate. She mentioned air quality, garbage management, a lack of quick access to medical care, and unreliable public transportation, among others.

What did social media say?

The post sparked varied responses, with some agreeing with Poonia and others blaming migration in Goa for the recent issues.

An individual posted, “Excellent points and relatable (especially for someone shuttling between Dadar in Mumbai and Siolim in Goa). Oh and let's not forget the miserable state of the Goa roads. Eternally dug up and an invitation for pitfalls.” Another added, “Every word said here stands true. I truly wish Goa doesn't lose its soul to capitalism, even though over the last 10 years the changes are too hard to ignore.”

A third expressed, “Your experience is justified, but Goa is rather big to generalise this way. We have been here for around 10 years, it takes time to build life here, to realise ‘which Goa’ works for you. Mumbai is also a great city, but very difficult to compare with in every way! Best wishes!” A fourth wrote, “We Goans were staying very peacefully, until this migration started, especially during covid and land prices hiked. We lost that beautiful Goa. I wish things would go back to how it was in the 70s-80s... we prefer to be our local crowd, language and food.”