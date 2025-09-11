French woman praises India’s street to fine-dining food culture: 'Never experienced something like this'

A French woman’s post about India’s unmatched food culture has gone viral, striking a chord with many food lovers across social media. Julia Chaigneau, a 23-year-old French national who has been living in India for nearly two years, shared her reflections on X, praising the country’s incredible diversity in cuisine. Julia is a designer who has been living in India for the past 2 years.(X/@juliachaigneau)

In her post, Julia wrote, “What I love most about eating in India is the range of possibilities. You can eat the best food of your life on the side of the road and a few hours later, sit down and eat something just as unforgettable in a fine-dining restaurant. I can never be bored of it. I never experienced something like this before.”

To accompany her words, Julia also shared two pictures - one showing her enjoying street food inside a car, and another from a fine-dining restaurant.

How social media reacted?

The tweet has struck a chord with social media users, with many pointing out that India’s culinary landscape is unlike anywhere else in the world.

“Even though we are Indian we have not tried all Indian dishes.. and 1 lifetime is too short to try all Indian dishes. there is so much variety and cuisines,” one user wrote.

“Sometimes I wonder there’s a guy sitting in some Nordic country, born there, will die there, never ever knowing or tasting in his life a samosa, or a pani puri or a dahi chaat. what a sad thing,” commented another.

“Food and festivals - never give a miss in India,” remarked a third user.

“Seems like you just can't live without indian food,” quipped another.

According to her X bio, Julia is a designer who has been living in India for the past 2 years. “I have a cat named Divine who followed me in all my adventures from France to Denmark to India,” her bio reads. She previously also shared that she is building her business with her co-founder, Prachi.