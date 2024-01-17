Frilled lizard chases man, climbs up his body. Video leaves people scared

A man had a close call with a frilled lizard while exploring the Australian Outback. A video shared on social media shows the man running away from the reptile. It also captures the lizard climbing up the man's body to his shoulder. The image shows a frilled lizard climbing up a man's leg. (Instagram/@semaskovish)

Instagram user Enzo Semaskovish shared the video. “When a lizard mistakes you for a tree,” he wrote as he posted the clip. The video opens to show the lizard on a dirt road with its skin flap unfurled. Upon spotting the lizard, Semaskovish tries running away. However, the reptile chases him and finally catches up to him.

As the video progresses, the lizard is seen climbing up his leg and torso. Once the reptile reaches his shoulder, it suddenly halts, jumps down, and disappears behind nearby trees.

Take a look at this hair-raising encounter:

The video was shared earlier this month. Since then, it has gone viral with over 5.6 million views. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“Wait, I know people said they're harmless but if one started running after me like that I'd be screaming and crying,” wrote an Instagram user. “Walks up to you in a menacing way - climbs up you - realises - disappears into the dried bushes - refuses to elaborate,” joked another.

“Why is that leaf mad at you?” added a third. “I love animals so much but… the way it climbed him, I would have cried,” joined a fourth.

About frilled lizard:

This animal rises on its hind legs, unfurls its skin flap, and opens its mouth when it feels threatened, reports National Geographic. The animal also hisses to scare away its opponents and runs away without looking back - until it reaches a tree.

This species usually lives in the 'tropical and warm temperate forests and savanna woodlands of northern Australia’. The frilled lizard, also known as frillnecks, comes down the trees to eat. The usual items on their menu include small lizards, ants, termites, cicadas, spiders, and even small mammals.

What are your thoughts on the video? How would you react if you came across such a situation?