Sunita Williams forgets falooda’s name, eats the dessert after Kerala Lit Fest crowd reminds her

Indian origin astronaut Sunita Williams delighted social media users during her visit to India after she was spotted enjoying a falooda at an outlet in Kerala’s Kozhikode. During a visit to India, Sunita Williams enjoyed a traditional falooda in Kerala. (Instagram/faloodanation.in)

The moment was shared on Instagram by a store named Falooda Nation, which posted a short video showing the former NASA astronaut sampling the iconic dessert. Williams is seen seated comfortably, smiling as she enjoys the falooda, clearly at ease in the casual setting. Text overlaid on the clip read, “From zero gravity to full falooda”.

A lighthearted moment at the Kerala Literature Festival The outlet also shared another video on its Instagram story from the Kerala Literature Festival stage. In the clip, Williams is seen momentarily forgetting the name of the dessert, appearing confused between kulfi and ice cream, before the crowd reminds her that it is falooda. When the host asks her about her favourite dessert in Kozhikode, she responds with a smile, saying, “Falooda”.

Outlet shares its excitement Sharing the video on Instagram, Falooda Nation described the visit as an unforgettable experience. The caption read, “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation.From space to our store, we’re still in awe.So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her”.

