Sunita Williams forgets falooda’s name, eats the dessert after Kerala Lit Fest crowd reminds her
Sunita Williams was seen enjoying falooda during her India visit.
Indian origin astronaut Sunita Williams delighted social media users during her visit to India after she was spotted enjoying a falooda at an outlet in Kerala’s Kozhikode.
The moment was shared on Instagram by a store named Falooda Nation, which posted a short video showing the former NASA astronaut sampling the iconic dessert. Williams is seen seated comfortably, smiling as she enjoys the falooda, clearly at ease in the casual setting. Text overlaid on the clip read, “From zero gravity to full falooda”.
A lighthearted moment at the Kerala Literature Festival
The outlet also shared another video on its Instagram story from the Kerala Literature Festival stage. In the clip, Williams is seen momentarily forgetting the name of the dessert, appearing confused between kulfi and ice cream, before the crowd reminds her that it is falooda. When the host asks her about her favourite dessert in Kozhikode, she responds with a smile, saying, “Falooda”.
Outlet shares its excitement
Sharing the video on Instagram, Falooda Nation described the visit as an unforgettable experience. The caption read, “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation.From space to our store, we’re still in awe.So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her”.
The post quickly drew attention, with users praising the simplicity of the moment and expressing pride in seeing a globally celebrated astronaut enjoying a local Indian dessert.
A distinguished career comes to a close
The viral moment comes shortly after Sunita Williams announced her retirement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. With an illustrious career spanning 27 years, Williams completed three missions aboard the International Space Station and played a key role in advancing human spaceflight.
According to NASA, her retirement came into effect on December 27, 2025. Announcing the decision, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised her lasting contribution to space exploration. “Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” he said in a statement.
A legacy that continues to inspire
Isaacman also highlighted the broader impact of her work on future missions. “Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Congratulations on your well deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation,” he added.
