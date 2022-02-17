‘Fruit Ninja in real life’: Man cuts apples in the air by sword, bags record

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share videos showcasing various records that leave people intrigued. Just like this video of a man cutting apples in the air using his sword. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in wonder.

“Fastest time to cut five apples in the air by sword, 11.13 secs by Moyin Xiongluo aka Liang Yizhi,” GWR wrote while posting the video. While replying to their own post, they also shared some more information about the record holder. “Martial arts enthusiast Moyin Xiongluo is a famous on Douyin - the Chinese version of Tiktok - with millions of followers. Xionglou has practiced Chinese martial arts with swords and darts since he was a young boy to follow his family's traditions,” they added.

The video opens to show Moyin Xiongluo standing in front of a table with five apples kept on it. Then, one by one he picks up the apples, throws them it the air and slices them using his sword. Towards the end of the video, he also takes a bite out of one of the slices he cut.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 32,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. A few were also reminded of the video game Fruit Ninja. In this game, the players survive and move forward by slicing fruits that appear on the screen. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “Fruit Ninja in real life.” Another person expressed, “What in the Fruit Ninja.”

“Nice to see him enjoying the fruit of his labour,” joked another. “Love how he takes a bite at the end,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this interesting world record?