Gemini AI photo trend: Easy prompt to create cinematic portraits with historical rulers

Google’s Gemini app has captured global attention with its latest feature, Nano Banana. The tool is generating widespread discussion across social media platforms, with users showcasing everything from hyper realistic portraits to imaginative concept art. Many are even creating images of themselves alongside historical rulers. Here’s how users are turning selfies into art with Gemini’s Nano Banana, generating images alongside historical rulers in seconds.(Gemini AI generated)

How to create your own AI image

Creating an AI generated picture with Gemini is a quick and straightforward process.

Step one is to download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step two is to sign in using a Google account.

Step three is to upload personal photographs that will serve as the foundation for the image.

Step four is to enter a prompt. This can either be written by the user or adapted from ready made examples already circulating online.

Step five is to tap the send button. Gemini will then generate the final image, which can be downloaded and shared across social platforms.

Popular prompts spark creativity

The real excitement lies in the prompts that people are experimenting with. One widely shared example reads: “Create a cinematic, hyper realistic, documentary style photo. Place the person in this picture alongside Chandragupta Maurya, making the scene look natural and authentic. Both facing the camera.”

The name of the ruler can be replaced with any historical figure, enabling users to imagine themselves in different eras and settings.

What is Nano Banana

Nano Banana is the newest feature in the Google Gemini app, designed to generate ultra realistic, four dimensional style portraits. It can turn ordinary selfies into cinematic creations that seamlessly blur the boundary between photography and digital art.

A surge in popularity

The enthusiastic response to Nano Banana has propelled Gemini to the top of global app rankings. In recent weeks, the app has overtaken ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.