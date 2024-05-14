‘Ghostly figure’ next to sleeping child caught on camera month after grandfather's death

Humans have since long been fascinated by mysterious spottings of spooky figures on cameras. In a bizarre incident in Michigan, a resident of a 100-year-old farmhouse took to social media to share an eerie image featuring a ghostly figure next to his sleeping child. The post has since sparked the interest of many while fueling mixed reactions. A Michigan resident, John Kipke shared that the ghostly figure was captured on one of his security cameras. (Pexels )

According to a report in Daily Star, the mysterious figure was captured on one of the security cameras of John Kipke, a Michigan resident. The incident occurred a month following the death of the child's grandfather. The image features a ghostly figure standing next to Kipke's child, who is asleep on the floor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Since being posted on the Facebook group, 'Ghosts Caught On Camera', the post has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Sharing the image, Kipke revealed that it was captured by one of the five security cameras installed in his house. The camera that took this image captures snapshots instead of videos. He added that this is the first time he has experienced such a strange incident.

Sharing the post on Facebook, he wrote, “I’m not sure what this is but one of my inside cameras picked this up. Unfortunately, the inside system does not go in video mode, just snapshots of movement and sound. To my knowledge, I have never been contacted from the other side or had any strange things happen to me in my house. But I live in a 100-year-old farmhouse. Also, that is my youngest son sleeping on the floor. I just thought this was interesting.”

Here's how people reacted to the post

Social media users had mixed reactions to the post, which left many puzzled. While many believed it to be a spirit, some called it a 'smudge on the camera'.

A user wrote, "It looks like a gentleman. You can see the outline of his body, head, shoulders, arms. He's also wearing a hat," highlighting that the figure is looking at Kipke's son. Another user thought it to be an 'elderly woman'.

A user who remained unfazed wrote, "It looks like a smudge on the lens." While another called it a “motion blur”. Another comment read, "looks like mist to me."