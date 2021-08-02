GoForGold trends on Twitter as India Women’s hockey team qualifies for Olympic semis

India Women’s hockey team created history after beating Australia in the Olympic quarter final match on Monday. This is the first ever Olympic semi-final spot secured by the women’s team and as anticipated, the news left netizens flooding Twitter with heartfelt wishes and good luck messages for the upcoming matches. The hashtag #GoForGold is currently trending on the micro-blogging site after the flurry of tweets from people.

The winning goal of the quarter final match was scored from a penalty kick by Gurjit Kaur. The team was congratulated by several eminent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a message of congratulations for the team.

Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021

Netizens shared all kinds of tweets to wish the team all the best with the trending hashtag. From actor Preity Zinta to sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who tweeted one of his creations inspired from the win, the wishes kept on pouring in. Check out the tweets:

Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men’s teams🇮🇳 Here’s wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue👊 #Olympics2020 #JaiHind🇮🇳 #GoForGold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BN9iOEFZJv — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 2, 2021

This individual took a route of nostalgia and shared a scene from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Chak De India. It is bound to give you goosebumps.

India is set to face Argentina in the semifinals.