Golden Retriever dog takes his giant stuffed toy for a walk. Watch viral video

For most people, Monday marks the beginning of the work week. While many look forward to starting a week filled with endless prospects, others suffer from Monday blues. And if you belong to the latter category, here's a dog video that may help you to ward it off. The video that shows the dog taking a stroll with his stuffed toy was posted with the caption "His little wobble." The video will make you go aww and is sure to fill your heart with joy.

The page dedicated to the dog named Finley has shared the video on Instagram. It has 1.9 lakh dedicated followers on Instagram who look forward to endearing content that features him. The video shows the dog taking a walk with his largest stuffed toy in his mouth. A text insert on the video says, "When you take your largest stuffy fur a walk."

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on May 18 and has amassed 2.3 million views. It has also received hundreds of comments.

"Oh! I think that’s a capital idea, mate!!" read a response from a dog page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Mohawk. "Good idea," read a comment from another page dedicated to dogs. "Thought we were the only ones!" read another comment from a page dedicated to two dogs named Eddie and Charlie Bunbun.

"Remember my Tilly had this dog teddy from Ikea!" posted an individual. Another wrote "Lol" with a laughing emoticon. "So my dachshund would take the Racket of my dad for a Walk," shared a third.