Graduate attends convocation with cat on shoulder, internet calls it ‘main character'

The professors initially appear to notice the unexpected guest before their expressions turn into smiles. The light-hearted interaction between the graduate, his cat and the faculty members has become the highlight of the clip, with viewers praising him for including his furry companion in such an important milestone.

The video was shared by Instagram user Ar. Naval Tambulkar and shows Naval making his way towards the stage with his cat sitting calmly on his shoulder. The feline appears completely at ease as its owner walks through the ceremony and approaches the dean and professors.

A graduate made his convocation ceremony extra memorable by bringing his pet cat along for the big moment. Instead of walking onto the stage alone, he arrived with the feline comfortably perched on his shoulder, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention.

How did social media react? “Cat is the main character here!” one user wrote.

“My cat would’ve ripped the degree and my face,” another joked, imagining how their own pet might react to the occasion.

“Cat lovers only do this,” a third comment read.

One viewer said they were already thinking about showing the video to their own pet, writing, “I’m showing this to my cat, so she knows that there are cats out there getting degrees.”

Some viewers jokingly credited the cat for its owner’s academic success. “Cat helped him to study well,” one person commented.

Another viewer appeared amused by the graduate’s name, writing, “Finally, someone with the same name.”

The video also inspired several people to consider recreating the moment at their own graduation ceremonies.

“Gonna pull this off at my graduation ceremony,” one user wrote.

Another shared a reaction GIF-style thought, commenting, “How I’ll be moving at my graduation ceremony.”

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Not everyone imagined bringing a cat, though. One viewer had a much bigger companion in mind: “Even I want this moment, but with a pit bull.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)