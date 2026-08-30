Graduate attends convocation with cat on shoulder, internet calls it ‘main character'
A graduate’s pet cat became the unexpected star of his convocation after joining him on stage.
A graduate made his convocation ceremony extra memorable by bringing his pet cat along for the big moment. Instead of walking onto the stage alone, he arrived with the feline comfortably perched on his shoulder, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention.
The video was shared by Instagram user Ar. Naval Tambulkar and shows Naval making his way towards the stage with his cat sitting calmly on his shoulder. The feline appears completely at ease as its owner walks through the ceremony and approaches the dean and professors.
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The professors initially appear to notice the unexpected guest before their expressions turn into smiles. The light-hearted interaction between the graduate, his cat and the faculty members has become the highlight of the clip, with viewers praising him for including his furry companion in such an important milestone.
Take a look:
How did social media react?
“Cat is the main character here!” one user wrote.
“My cat would’ve ripped the degree and my face,” another joked, imagining how their own pet might react to the occasion.
“Cat lovers only do this,” a third comment read.
One viewer said they were already thinking about showing the video to their own pet, writing, “I’m showing this to my cat, so she knows that there are cats out there getting degrees.”
Some viewers jokingly credited the cat for its owner’s academic success. “Cat helped him to study well,” one person commented.
Another viewer appeared amused by the graduate’s name, writing, “Finally, someone with the same name.”
The video also inspired several people to consider recreating the moment at their own graduation ceremonies.
“Gonna pull this off at my graduation ceremony,” one user wrote.
Another shared a reaction GIF-style thought, commenting, “How I’ll be moving at my graduation ceremony.”
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Not everyone imagined bringing a cat, though. One viewer had a much bigger companion in mind: “Even I want this moment, but with a pit bull.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More