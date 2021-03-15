Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
YouTube star Lilly Singh showed her solidarity with the farmers' protest in India by wearing a mask with the words "I stand with farmers" written on it at the Grammy Award ceremony. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself in the mask along with a caption explaining why she chose the event to wear it.
“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it,” Singh wrote while sharing the pictures. Her post is complete with two hashtags #IStandWithFarmers and #Grammys.
Lilly Singh has over 9.6 million followers on Instagram. Within two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 88,000 likes.
This, however, isn’t Singh’s first post related to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. On multiple occasions, she has replied to people showing their support for the protest through social media posts. Just like her response to a solidarity tweet by singer Rihanna.
Since November 2020, the farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at Delhi’s borders demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws passed by the centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha farmer builds car that runs on solar-powered battery during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox