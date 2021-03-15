Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics

YouTube star Lilly Singh showed her solidarity with the farmers' protest in India by wearing a mask with the words "I stand with farmers" written on it at the Grammy Award ceremony. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself in the mask along with a caption explaining why she chose the event to wear it.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it,” Singh wrote while sharing the pictures. Her post is complete with two hashtags #IStandWithFarmers and #Grammys.

Lilly Singh has over 9.6 million followers on Instagram. Within two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 88,000 likes.

This, however, isn’t Singh’s first post related to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. On multiple occasions, she has replied to people showing their support for the protest through social media posts. Just like her response to a solidarity tweet by singer Rihanna.

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Since November 2020, the farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at Delhi’s borders demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws passed by the centre.