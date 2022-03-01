Home / Trending / Grandpa’s message to those struggling with mental health is too wholesome. Watch
This video that was posted on Instagram by Grandpa Beppa shows how he extends his support and love towards the the community of people struggling with their mental health.
Screengrab from the Instagram video that shows the grandpa extending his support towards those struggling with mental health.&nbsp;(instagram/@grandpabeppa_)
Screengrab from the Instagram video that shows the grandpa extending his support towards those struggling with mental health. (instagram/@grandpabeppa_)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 05:07 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The awareness around mental health has shot up by leaps and bounds in recent times. There are more people talking about it, many influencers using their platforms in order to spread awareness about and reduce the stigma around it. One such video was uploaded by an influencer grandpa on Instagram. On social media, he goes by Grandpa Beppa.

The video opens to show the grandpa sitting on a chair and recording this video all by himself by placing it on a surface. Through the text insert available in the video, he explains that he will be addressing the people who have been struggling with their mental health in some way or the other. As the music beat gets a little softer, he keeps a heart-shaped pillow in his lap, facing the camera. This is his way of asking people to slow down and letting them know that he supports them.

The grandpa then blows a kiss towards the camera in order to show his support. He urges people struggling with their mental health to keep going and stay strong. He also textually explains that he wishes to give them a hug as well. “If no one has told you today, you’re amazing. You’re worth it,” reads the caption accompanying this heartwarming Instagram Reels video by this grandpa.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram on February 15 and has received almost 50,000 views on it. It has also received several comments from people who admired this gesture on his part.

“Beppa you made my day, love you,” commented an Instagram user. “You remind me so much of my grandpa who passed away a few years ago, thank you so much,” expressed another individual. “Thank you so much sweetest grandpa, I love you so much. God bless you always, beautiful soul,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
