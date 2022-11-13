Home / Trending / Grandson can’t control his tears after meeting grandpa. Watch emotional video

Grandson can’t control his tears after meeting grandpa. Watch emotional video

trending
Published on Nov 13, 2022 08:20 AM IST

The emotional video that shows a grandson tearing up after meeting his grandpa was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the video shared on Instagram, shows grandson and grandpa hugging each other. (Instagram/@ebitapia)
The image, taken from the video shared on Instagram, shows grandson and grandpa hugging each other. (Instagram/@ebitapia)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that show sweet relationships between grandkids and grandads are always wonderful to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this video that shows a grandkid’s reaction to meeting his grandad. There is a chance that the video may leave you teary-eyed.

The clip is shared by Instagram user ebitapia. “They missed Papi… The boys love their Grandpa(Papi) so many emotions and tears. They said Papi isn’t allowed to go to back to Peru 🇵🇪 without them!” they wrote and shared the video.

The video shows the grandpa giving a surprise to one of his grandkids. It is the reaction of the boy to seeing the elderly man that has tugged at people’s heartstrings.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 21,000 views. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“So who's cutting onions,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” expressed another. “Precious moment,” commented a third. “I’m emotional,” posted a fourth. Many shared their reactions using heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out