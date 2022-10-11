Grandson posts wholesome conversation with grandma; it may leave you teary-eyed

Young people from new generation are volunteering to assist their elderly and ill family members. They take over various social media platforms and showcase their daily life with elderly family members. This has not only opened up a conversation among people about taking care of the ill, but many are becoming more informed about these young caregivers. Chris Punsalan is one such Instagram user who is taking care of his elderly grandma and documenting his journey with her.

In a heartwarming video that he recently shared, you can see him waking up his grandmother politely. Then, when she wakes up, she asks him who are you and later realises it's his grandson Punsalan. Further in the video, she can be heard telling Chris that she could not recognise him and says, "how can I forget you?" She also says that she has been with him since he was a child and that Punsalan has never given her a hard time. To this, Punsalan jokingly tells her that she has already forgotten about him. Later in the video, he informs her that he has woken up for lunch. But his grandmother still wants to take a nap.

Take a look at Chris taking care of his grandmother here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than three lakh times. It also has 37,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "She woke up like a flower and says she could never forget you. So cute." Another person wrote, "Kudos to you! I took care of my grandma before we migrated here to the US, and I wouldn't trade those times for anything in the world. " Someone else also added, "You are the most loving grandson. Blessings to you and your grandma."