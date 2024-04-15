'Grateful my name is Mahi-ndra': Anand Mahindra after Dhoni smashed hattrick of sixes in CSK vs MI

After MS Dhoni hit a hattrick of sixes at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory against Mumbai Indians (MI), Anand Mahindra shared a post praising the cricketer. He expressed admiration for Dhoni’s ability to excel under pressure and high expectations. Mahindra went on to say that he is grateful to have “Mahi” in his name. MS Dhoni's performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium received plaudits from Anand Mahindra. (X/@anandmahindra and @CricCrazyJohns)

Mahindra reshared a post by X user Johns. who referred to Dhoni as the “greatest finisher ever”. This was after Dhoni hit 20 runs off four deliveries against Hardik Pandya in the 20th over of the innings, leading his team to a score of 206 for four.

Mahindra also expressed his admiration for Dhoni, stating, “Show me one sportsperson who thrives more than this man—on unrealistic expectations & pressure.”

He added that “pressure” and “unrealistic expectations” only add “fuel” to MS Dhoni’s “fire”.

He further expressed that he is “grateful” to have “Mahi” in his name: “Today, I’m simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra….”

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra below:

Mahindra’s post, as expected, went viral on social media with over 1.3 million views. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments on Mahindra’s post here:

“Mahi who brings ‘Anand’ every time he steps out onto the pitch,” reads a comment from JioCinema.

Another added, “He should be your brand ambassador, sir. Inke toh naam me bhi Mahi Hai. And look how high he’s risen.”

To this, Mahindra replied that the cricketer is already a brand ambassador of Swaraj Tractors, a company owned by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“Mahi-ndra - that’s a good one,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Thala for a reason. Mahi-ndra, sir!”