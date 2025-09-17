Greek heiress Marissa Laimou found dead in London flat after 'insect bite'

A 28-year-old Greek heiress has died from an insect bite after two hospitals turned her away, her family has claimed. Marissa Laimou, heiress to one of Greece’s most prominent shipping dynasties, was found lifeless in her London apartment on Thursday. Marissa Laimou was the daughter of powerful Greek shipowners Diamantis and Bessy Laimou.(Instagram/@mar.issaproductions1995)

According to a report by The Independent, Laimou, who recently beat breast cancer, had been discharged from hospital with a diagnosis of an insect bite just a day before her demise. Doctors said that she didn’t need to be admitted, and sent her home with antibiotics, her mother, Bessie, claims.

“She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept and she never woke up. My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child,” the mother said.

“She was a girl with so many gifts. All of England is crying, all her doctors too,” she added.

The 28-year-old had been displaying several symptoms, including dizziness and a fever, days before her death. A doctor visited her home in the UK and prescribed paracetamol, but her condition didn’t change. She was then sent to see an oncologist at a hospital in London. From there, she was rushed to another unit, but her family said that after being seen by nurses instead of a doctor at the second hospital, she was sent home.

Laimou was discharged and handed antibiotics and a diagnosis that referred to an insect bite. However, the next day, she was found dead in her bed.

Investigation underway

The hospital from which Laimou was sent home has now reportedly opened an internal investigation over the incident. A post-mortem is due to be carried out in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Laimou’s mother told the Greek press that her daughter died from toxic shock caused by an insect bite.

“The entire family is shocked by the sudden death of the daughter of Diamantis and Bessie Laimou. She was a very kind girl, quiet, educated, cultured, modest and simple. She loved art and theatre, she was involved in theatre. Warm condolences to the family! Strength and courage!” said Laimou’s great-aunt Chrysanthi.

Who was Marissa Laimou?

Marissa Laimou was the daughter of powerful Greek shipowners Diamantis and Bessy Laimou. According to a report by Greek Reporter, she was known for her talent and passion for the arts. She founded Rainbow Wave, a company that helped introduce international brands to stores in London.

Laimou recently made a successful recovery from breast cancer, following which she played a leading role in a production of Romeo and Juliet in London. Her friends described her as talented, modest, and dedicated to her craft.