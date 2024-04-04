Groom ditches traditional decor for wedding car, adorns it with chips packets. Watch

When it comes to decorating vehicles for a baraat, a traditional Indian wedding procession, families are very particular about how their vehicles should look. From choosing the right flowers and arranging them in intricate patterns to using balloons and ribbons, people adorn their vehicles with different things. Now, a video of a groom’s unusual car decoration has gone crazy viral on the Internet and received numerous responses from people. The image shows the car decorated with chips packets. (Instagram/@ysatpal569)

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Satyapal Yadav. It shows the groom’s car adorned with an array of packets of potato chips and other snacking items. Interestingly, the car is also decorated with roses. As the groom makes an entry in the car, the onlookers can’t get their eyes off it. Many even recorded the unusual sight on their smartphones.

Watch the viral video here:

Although the video was shared on February 7, it is now going viral on Instagram. The video has raked up over 77 million views and more than 1.7 million likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video:

“Jab chips flowers se saste mil jaye [when you get chips cheaper than flowers],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Barat laya hai ya general store [is it a baraat or a general store].”

“That's what I want in future from my man,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Saman bechne ka tarika thoda casual h [the way to sell goods is a bit casual].”