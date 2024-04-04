 Groom ditches traditional decor for wedding car, adorns it with chips packets. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Groom ditches traditional decor for wedding car, adorns it with chips packets. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 04, 2024 08:15 PM IST

The video that shows a groom’s car decorated with chips packets has clocked over 77 million views and more than one million likes.

When it comes to decorating vehicles for a baraat, a traditional Indian wedding procession, families are very particular about how their vehicles should look. From choosing the right flowers and arranging them in intricate patterns to using balloons and ribbons, people adorn their vehicles with different things. Now, a video of a groom’s unusual car decoration has gone crazy viral on the Internet and received numerous responses from people.

The image shows the car decorated with chips packets. (Instagram/@ysatpal569)
The image shows the car decorated with chips packets. (Instagram/@ysatpal569)

Read| Bride in Bengaluru ditches car for metro to reach wedding venue, video goes viral

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Satyapal Yadav. It shows the groom’s car adorned with an array of packets of potato chips and other snacking items. Interestingly, the car is also decorated with roses. As the groom makes an entry in the car, the onlookers can’t get their eyes off it. Many even recorded the unusual sight on their smartphones.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the viral video here:

Although the video was shared on February 7, it is now going viral on Instagram. The video has raked up over 77 million views and more than 1.7 million likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Bride dances to music played using Ola scooter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video:

“Jab chips flowers se saste mil jaye [when you get chips cheaper than flowers],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Barat laya hai ya general store [is it a baraat or a general store].”

“That's what I want in future from my man,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Saman bechne ka tarika thoda casual h [the way to sell goods is a bit casual].”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Groom ditches traditional decor for wedding car, adorns it with chips packets. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On