Groom surprises bride with voice note from Shah Rukh Khan, netizens say ‘this or nothing’

Published on Mar 11, 2023 01:52 PM IST

The video posted on Instagram captures a groom surprising his bride with a voice note from Shah Rukh Khan before delivering a dance performance.

ByArfa Javaid

Most of us love surprises and romantic gestures. And videos that capture people surprising their significant others are always a delight to watch. Just like this video where a groom gave his bride a surprise of a lifetime. No, he didn’t raise an emotional toast or sing a romantic number for her. Instead, he played a special voice note from Shah Rukh Khan before delivering a dance performance.

“You know he is the man of your dreams when he knows your true love is SRK,” read the caption posted alongside the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a screen in the shape of a smartphone placed on the stage. It has a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, and the text on it reads: ‘SRK calling’. As the video progresses, one can hear a voice note from King Khan himself. In the 25-second voice note, SRK says, “Hi Kinnari. Hi Sanjeet. This is Shah Rukh wishing you a very very happy wedding. Have a great time together for the rest of your lives....” Towards the end, Sanjeet dances to Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane. The song, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Since being shared on February 16, the video has received over 6.3 lakh views and more than 64,500 likes. Many also shared their thoughts via comments.

“I would pass out,” posted an individual. Another added, “I’m not getting married if my fiance is not surprising me like this.” “Putting this in the universe already!!” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Man raising the expectations high.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

