Had a bad increment? You might relate to these memes

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 09, 2023 01:31 PM IST

If you happen to be someone who was disappointed by their increment we have some memes that will make you laugh out loud.

It's that time of the year when employees across various companies eagerly anticipate their annual increment letters. While a few have already received theirs, others are still hopeful of a more substantial raise. However, life doesn't always align with our desires. If you happen to be someone who was disappointed by their increment, well, we really can’t do much about it except share some memes that might make you laugh.

Increment season memes.(Instagram/@panoti_404)
Take a look at some of the funniest increment memes below:

Someone shared how employees wait for the increment letter.

Here's how a few felt after seeing a less increment.

Take a look at a few other reactions below:

While your increment may not have met your expectations or been as substantial as you had hoped, we genuinely hope that these memes managed to bring a smile to your face.

