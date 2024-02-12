Hairstylist uses Ujala fabric whitener to dye man's hair, netizens react

A video that has left many people on the Internet speechless shows a hairstylist dying a man's hair using Ujala fabric whitener. The video of this hair experiment was shared on Instagram by the stylist Rahul Kalshetty. Several people were confused as to why Kalshetty chose such an unconventional method to dye someone's hair. Snapshot of the man's hair dyed with Ujala. (Instagram/@Rahul Kalshetty)

"Ujala- just experimenting," wrote Kalshetty as he shared the clip. The video opens to show a blonde-haired man sitting on a chair, while Kalshetty explains how he will use Ujala to dye the hair. Before applying, he cleans his hair with shampoo and then coats it with the fabric softner. After the wash, you can see blue tinges in the man's hair. (Also Read: Man curling a woman’s hair with a jugaad is a game changer. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being postd, it has gained close to five million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people said about this video here:

An individual wrote, "One word: why?"

A second said, "Wierdly looks kinda good."

A third posted, "Who gave you a license?"

"L'oreal left the chat," commented a fourth.

"Try going bald, it will be better," shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video? Will you ever try something like this?