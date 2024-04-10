Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya soulfully sing Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Watch viral video

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya shared a wholesome video with his brother, Krunal Pandya, who is also an all-rounder for Lucknow Super Giants. The clip shows the two singing the devotional song Hare Rama Hare Krishna. After the video was posted, it took no time to go viral. Many people reacted to the video in the comments section of the post. Snapshot of Hardik Pandya (left) and Krunal Pandya (right) singing the devotional song. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

The Mumbai Indians captain who is dressed in a lavender kurta and a white pajama, can be seen singing the devotional song with his brother Krunal Pandya on a mic. Krunal can be seen donning a pink coloured kurta. The clip also features shots of his family members and pet dog. As Hardik shared the video, he captioned the video as "Grateful." (Also Read: 'We cleared lot of minds...': Hardik Pandya opens up on MI dressing-room scene over captaincy criticism, booing by fans)

This video was shared on April 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to 12 million views. The share also has numerous likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video also received various comments. Many people were happy to see the clip. (Also Read: Hardik Pandya ignored in brutal 'T20 WC' verdict as Ajit Agarkar sent 'Suryakumar, Rinku Singh and...' suggestion)

An individual wrote, “Bhai ke liye Respect badh gyi hai dil se, power of bhagwan ji (My respect for you has increased brother, this is the power of God.)”

A second said, “Respect for Pandya brothers.”

“Radhey radhey. Love you Hardik bhai,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “I am happy to see you like this. You please always stay happy like this.”

A fifth added, “Love this."

Many others reacted to the video using heart emojis.

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians won their first match in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. There was a lot of criticism directed at the MI team and Hardik Pandya's captaincy after the team suffered a hat-trick of losses at the start of the season, but Romario Shepherd's cameo helped the team earn their first win.

