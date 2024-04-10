 Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya soulfully sing Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya soulfully sing Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 10, 2024 02:44 PM IST

The clip shows Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya singing the devotional song Hare Rama Hare Krishna. After the video was posted, it took no time to go viral.

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya shared a wholesome video with his brother, Krunal Pandya, who is also an all-rounder for Lucknow Super Giants. The clip shows the two singing the devotional song Hare Rama Hare Krishna. After the video was posted, it took no time to go viral. Many people reacted to the video in the comments section of the post.

Snapshot of Hardik Pandya (left) and Krunal Pandya (right) singing the devotional song. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
Snapshot of Hardik Pandya (left) and Krunal Pandya (right) singing the devotional song. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

The Mumbai Indians captain who is dressed in a lavender kurta and a white pajama, can be seen singing the devotional song with his brother Krunal Pandya on a mic. Krunal can be seen donning a pink coloured kurta. The clip also features shots of his family members and pet dog. As Hardik shared the video, he captioned the video as "Grateful." (Also Read: 'We cleared lot of minds...': Hardik Pandya opens up on MI dressing-room scene over captaincy criticism, booing by fans)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to 12 million views. The share also has numerous likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video also received various comments. Many people were happy to see the clip. (Also Read: Hardik Pandya ignored in brutal 'T20 WC' verdict as Ajit Agarkar sent 'Suryakumar, Rinku Singh and...' suggestion)

How did Instagram users react to this video?

An individual wrote, “Bhai ke liye Respect badh gyi hai dil se, power of bhagwan ji (My respect for you has increased brother, this is the power of God.)”

A second said, “Respect for Pandya brothers.”

“Radhey radhey. Love you Hardik bhai,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “I am happy to see you like this. You please always stay happy like this.”

A fifth added, “Love this."

Many others reacted to the video using heart emojis.

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians won their first match in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. There was a lot of criticism directed at the MI team and Hardik Pandya's captaincy after the team suffered a hat-trick of losses at the start of the season, but Romario Shepherd's cameo helped the team earn their first win.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya soulfully sing Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Watch viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On