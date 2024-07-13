Hardik Pandya’s ‘2 tequila’ order at Anant Ambani’s wedding is viral. Watch

Hardik Pandya was in ‘good spirits’ at Anant Ambani’s wedding last night. The T20 World Cup champion was filmed ordering two tequila shots during the festivities, and social media is having a field day with the video. Hardik Pandya dances in the baraat at Anant Ambani's wedding.

Pandya attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding minus wife Natasa Stankovic last night, again fanning separation rumours. Social media, however, was temporarily distracted from the rumours by a video of the cricketer ordering shots in the baraat.

“Do tequila,” he was heard telling a server at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Pandya lit up the dance floor during the festivities, bolstered no doubt by liquid courage. Footage of the incident has gone viral on X.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users were much amused by the incident.

“World Cup jita hai bhai ne, isliye koi kuch nahi bolega (He won the World Cup. Nobody can say anything to him),” wrote one X user.

“Let the man enjoy,” another commented. “Why always you Hardik bhai,” a third added with laughing face emojis.

“Pandya has made a stag entry hence he had to pay a cover charge in this pub,” X user Parag Mandpe quipped.

Hardik Pandya is the captain of the Ambanis’ IPL team Mumbai Indians. During the sangeet ceremony, he received a special welcome onstage by Nita Ambani. “There is one teenager we discovered. The person who made everyone lose their breath in the last over. He proves one thing: Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” she said as she asked him to come onstage.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12 in a lavish ceremony attended by several national and international VIPs.