Harsh Goenka shares pharmacist's innovative wedding invitation, stuns netizens

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of RPG Group, is quite active on social media, particularly on Twitter. And this time, he used the micro-blogging platform to share an innovative wedding invitation of a pharmacist that has left netizens equal parts stunned and amused.

"A pharmacist's wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…," Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing an image of the wedding invitation. The wedding invite looks precisely like the rear side of a pack of tablets. And instead of the usual warning, composition and ingredients list, the strip contains the wedding date, time, and the bride and groom's names. It also includes the date and time of the reception.

According to the wedding invitation, Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari are the names of the groom and bride, respectively. They are set to tie the knot on September 5 at Sakthivel Thirumana Mahal, Vettavalam. A warning with a smiley read, "All friends and relatives don't miss my wedding function." The invite also includes the qualification of the bride and groom, along with the details about their jobs.

Take a look at his Twitter post below:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has raked up nearly 3,700 likes, more than 370 retweets, and several comments.

"Lol, sir. I was thinking about a media wedding. They will come up with breaking news, 'nation wants to know'," an individual joked. "Thank God! There is no mention of the expiry date," pointed out another. "Any thoughts or leads creatively for CA wedding," enquired a third. A fourth Twitter user shared a GIF with the caption, "The wedding feast be like."