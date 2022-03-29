Harsh Goenka shares pic to talk about his chai, toast preference. What’s yours?

Inspirational to emotional to funny, business tycoon Harsh Goneka often takes to Twitter to share posts of various tastes. His recent share is no different and it has now sparked laughter among people. In this post, he asked people about the chai and toast combo that they prefer and did so in a funny way. There is a chance that the share will leave you giggling too.

Harsh Goenka posted an image that shows two things. The first thing it shows is a line of breads toasted to different degrees and they’re numbered 1 – 6. The next thing is also similar but instead of breads it shows six cups of teas.

“I am a 4 C person. You?” he wrote and shared the image. Take a look at the post:

I am a 4 C person. You? pic.twitter.com/SE1lfmtra4 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 28, 2022

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has received nearly 1,000 likes. The tweet has also accumulated several comments. While some wrote their preferences like Goenka did, others took the route of hilarity while responding.

“I am wondering who likes 6?” wrote a Twitter user. “My choice is 3C, although my childhood choice would be 1 F,” expressed another. “3A. But with butter on the toast when it's still hot. Otherwise it's a waste,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka? Which chai and toast combination do you prefer?