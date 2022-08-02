Harsh Goenka shares video of chef making appam in beautiful shapes. Watch

There are some who can cook good food. Then there are those who turn their food items into works of art. Just like the chef shown in the video who is now winning people’s praise for creating appam in different beautiful shapes. Shared by business tycoon Harsh Goneka, the video may leave you stunned.

The video opens to show appams of different shapes kept on plates on a table. From butterflies to stars to heart, there are various shapes on the plates. The video also shows the chef making one star-shaped appam. Shared with the caption, “When a simple Appam takes an art form,” the video is a delight to watch.

Take a look at the video that may leave you stunned:

When a simple Appam takes an art form pic.twitter.com/LadLRgvuAa — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 30, 2022

The video was posted on July 30. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow...and the beauty is he doesn't use any gadgets to make the different forms! Thanks, Sir, for sharing!” shared a Twitter user. “Art Appam,” commented another. “Wow. Sadly, my rotis look the same,” joked a third. “This is seriously awesome! This morning had a breakfast of the normal one. Would love to see the fancy shapes in my plate someday,” wrote a fourth.