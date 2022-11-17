Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka tweets four qualities that one should look for while making friends

Harsh Goenka tweets four qualities that one should look for while making friends

Published on Nov 17, 2022 06:46 PM IST

Harsh Goenka shared that one must choose visionary, truthful friends who one can rely on at any given point in time.

Harsh Goenka tweeted four qualities that one's friends should possess. (HT File Photo)
By Arfa Javaid

When it comes to choosing friends, different people have different sets of opinions. While many keep core friendships with like-minded people, others love to be around those who exhibit good character or are get-it people. Now, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a post that lists four qualities that one’s friends must possess or one should keep in mind while befriending someone. According to his post, one must choose visionary, truthful friends who one can rely on at any given point in time.

“Who your friends are is very important- be with those who talk about goals, be with those who have a vision, be with those who tell you the truth, be with those who will always stand for you,” tweeted Harsh Goenka.

Here’s what Harsh Goenka tweeted:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 700 likes, several comments and retweets.

“Friends are a reflection of who you are , so choose wisely . A true friend helps you become who you want to be,” posted an individual.“Difficult to find above in single human,” expressed another. “Couldn’t agree more on this. Looking at present times, be with those who are good for your mental health. Have a thoughtful Thursday, Sir,” wrote a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

