Here's a snake, or is it just cake? Watch video to find out

Natalie Sideserf from the Instagram page Sideserf Cake Studio has made a hyper realistic snake cake.
The hyper realistic snake cake by the Instagram page Sideserf Cake Studio.(Instagram/@sideserfcakes)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:11 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Some people are immensely talented. Videos shared on the Internet often show the same too. Just like this clip that showcases a baker’s incredible skills using which she bakes realistic cakes. In her latest share she created a model of a snake and at first glance – even second or third - it looks like a real reptile.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Sideserf Cake Studio. It is a page managed by Natalie Sideserf who is known for making hyper realistic cakes. “Finally the answer to my most asked question!” she wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show her baking the cake and the final result is a realistic looking snake.

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 92,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is so smart. Oh my gosh!” wrote an Instagram user. “So talented,” posted another. “I've never seen someone who makes cakes look so realistic like you so every time I see a cake that looks incredibly realistic you automatically pop up on my mind,” shared a third. “Honestly it's genius!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

