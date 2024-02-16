How are chocolate ice cream sticks mass-produced? Viral video fascinates people

A video of chocolate ice creams on sticks being mass-produced was posted on social media. Shared on X, the video has left people fascinated. From sharing their opinion on the process to posting how the clip left them craving for ice cream, people posted varied tweets. The image is taken from a video that shows how ice cream sticks are mass-produced. (Instagram/@jorgearteaga)

The video is posted on the X handle Science Girl. It was originally shared by Jorge Arteaga on Instagram back in 2021. In the video, a machine cuts chocolate bars to divide them into pieces on sticks. Each piece is then dipped into molten chocolate and topped with pieces of nuts. The caption posted along with the X post also claims that it shows Magnum, an ice cream brand of Unilever's, in the making.

Take a look at this video related to ice cream:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with nearly 14 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video of ice creams being mass-produced?

“Wow. Nice procedure. Looks yummy,” posted an X user. “This is so fascinating,” shared another. “Not sure why but this is satisfying to watch,” commented a third. “Ice cream tastes best after eating something spicy,” expressed a fourth. “Can I have a taste of it,” wrote a fifth.

