 How are chocolate ice cream sticks mass-produced? Video fascinates people | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / How are chocolate ice cream sticks mass-produced? Viral video fascinates people

How are chocolate ice cream sticks mass-produced? Viral video fascinates people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 16, 2024 11:01 PM IST

“This is so fascinating,” wrote an X user while reacting to a video of ice cream sticks being mass-produced. The clip is likely to stun you.

A video of chocolate ice creams on sticks being mass-produced was posted on social media. Shared on X, the video has left people fascinated. From sharing their opinion on the process to posting how the clip left them craving for ice cream, people posted varied tweets.

The image is taken from a video that shows how ice cream sticks are mass-produced. (Instagram/@jorgearteaga)
The image is taken from a video that shows how ice cream sticks are mass-produced. (Instagram/@jorgearteaga)

The video is posted on the X handle Science Girl. It was originally shared by Jorge Arteaga on Instagram back in 2021. In the video, a machine cuts chocolate bars to divide them into pieces on sticks. Each piece is then dipped into molten chocolate and topped with pieces of nuts. The caption posted along with the X post also claims that it shows Magnum, an ice cream brand of Unilever's, in the making.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Viral video of bread being mass-produced in a factory disgusts the Internet

Take a look at this video related to ice cream:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with nearly 14 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video of ice creams being mass-produced?

“Wow. Nice procedure. Looks yummy,” posted an X user. “This is so fascinating,” shared another. “Not sure why but this is satisfying to watch,” commented a third. “Ice cream tastes best after eating something spicy,” expressed a fourth. “Can I have a taste of it,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Ever wondered how jaggery is mass-produced in a factory? Viral video will shock you

What are your thoughts on this video of ice cream being mass-produced? Did it leave you craving for one?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On