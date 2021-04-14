‘How I’m going to behave when lockdowns are over’: Anand Mahindra posts clip

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers. His tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest post where he wrote “How I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over” while sharing a video.

“Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with,” reads the full caption shared by the business tycoon along with the video.

Take a look at the video Anand Mahindra shared:

Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with... pic.twitter.com/Rvbr1jg4K1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2021

Since being posted earlier today, the video has gathered nearly 35,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

So much optimistic means so much energy. Your positive mind is really motivating Sir — Vishnu_M (@VishnuMhalsekar) April 14, 2021

Hahaha..... So cute 🤩🤩 — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) April 14, 2021

So am I... So am I.... — 〰️HIRA-MEHTA〰️ (@HIRAMEHTA3) April 14, 2021

Me too ✋ — Rameshwar Adhatrao (@ramadhatrao) April 14, 2021

Then it will be a worldwide buzzzz🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shruti Singh (@Shruz3) April 14, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Anand Mahindra?

