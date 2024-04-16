‘How Indian makhana became the world's fox nut’? Anand Mahindra reacts to post on ‘chai-time’ snack

Anand Mahindra recently took to X to re-share a post on makhana. Yes, the tasty snack that the world knows as fox nuts. In his post, he shared how he is “addicted” to this snack item. The image shows a makhana-filled bowl, also known as Fox Nuts. Anand Mahindra recently tweeted about this snack. (File Photo)

It all started with a post by X handle FinFloww. “A few years ago, makhana used to be an Indian snack that nobody paid attention to. Everyone thought it was worthless. To their utter shock, it’s now the most sought-after superfood on earth, selling at a 4000% profit margin! Thread: How India’s makhana became the world’s fox nuts,” reads the caption posted along with the share.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The business tycoon re-shared the tweet with a few words. “Makes sense. I’m already addicted to it. Always on my desk at chai-time,” he wrote.

Take a look at this post on makhana here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3.9 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 4,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to Anand Mahindra’s post.

What did X users say about this post on makhana?

“Found it a healthier option compared to other snacks,” posted an X user.

“A very healthy and nutritious snack,” added another.

“Makana is the best snack option! Please try to eat it like bhel too, with onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves etc. It tastes awesome,” suggested a third.

“Makhana were always cherished, but they were not that big of a deal. But things are changing now for good,” joined a fourth.

“They're absolutely yum. They turn out great in an air fryer, fresh, hot & crispy, seasoned with peri-peri or pink salt or even chat masala!” shared a fifth.

“Very versatile, too! There are numerous flavours available,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra on makhana?