How to switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail: A step-by-step guide

Home Minister Amit Shah’s public endorsement of Zoho Mail has given a publicity push to this homegrown email service. Zoho Mail is rapidly emerging as a preferred alternative to Gmail, especially among users seeking a privacy-focused and ad-free email experience. How to migrate from Gmail to Zoho Mail: A guide.(Instagram/@zoho_mail)

The service is gaining traction with professionals and small businesses, thanks to its support for custom domains, clutter-free interface and strong privacy protections. The email service is designed for both personal users and organisations, offering web, mobile and IMAP/SMTP access, plus integrated contacts, calendar and collaboration tools (Zoho Workplace).

If you're planning to switch from Gmail, the process is straightforward. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you move your emails to Zoho Mail seamlessly — without losing any important data.

Switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail:

Create a Zoho Mail account: Go to Zoho Mail and sign up for the plan you want. For a custom domain, choose a business/workplace plan so you can add and verify your domain and create user accounts.

Enable IMAP in Gmail: Sign into Gmail > Settings (see all settings) > Forwarding and POP/IMAP and enable IMAP. This will allow Zoho Mail to access your Gmail data.

Import to Zoho: In Zoho Mail settings, open the Import/Export section. Go to Settings > Import/Export. Use the Migration Wizard to import your emails, folders and contacts from Gmail to Zoho Mail.

Set up email forwarding: To ensure you continue receiving emails in your new account, go to Gmail settings and set up email forwarding to Zoho Mail.

Zoho Mail trends on Google

A Google Trends screenshot shows interest in "Zoho Mail" over the last 24 hours.

Zoho Mail has been trending high on Google over the past 24 hours. Interest in the “Zoho Mail’’ search query began around 10 am on October 8, Wednesday, and peaked around 9 am this morning. The trend has been steadily increasing.

Related queries include “Amit Shah Zoho Mail”, “Amit Shah”, and “Amit Shah Zoho”.

