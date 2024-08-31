‘How will he live?': Judge on man paying 10,000 as childcare out of his 12,000 salary

A Karnataka High Court judge expressed her surprise during a case involving a wife seeking maintenance from her husband. During the proceedings, the judge indicated disbelief when she learned that the man with a take-home salary of ₹12,000 was paying ₹10,000 for his child. A video from the court proceedings is being widely circulated online. The video of the judge’s reaction to a man's earnings and his childcare pay sparked chatter on X. (Unsplash/KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA)

What did the judge say?

“First of all, from a person’s salary of ₹12,000, how can the court grant ₹10,000 for maintenance? When a person is getting, without any evidence, when he is taking home ₹12,000 salary, how can the court grant ₹10,000 to the child? How will he live? It can’t be,” the judge said.

“No. Where is the evidence for the court to come to such a conclusion that you are entitled for ₹10,000. You might be, your requirements are that. Court can understand that. But what about… He is the person who has to pay,” she added.

What else does the viral video show?

At the beginning of the proceedings, the wife's lawyer tells the judge that the petition has been filed seeking maintenance. The judge then asks about the amount granted by the trial court. To which, the lawyer says that nothing is granted to the wife, but ₹10,000 per month is allowed for the son. The judge then asks about the particulars of the case.

At one point, the judge asks about the respondent’s earnings. The wife's lawyer responds by saying it is ₹62,000. However, the husband’s lawyer clarifies that his gross salary is ₹18,000 and take-home pay is ₹12,000. That is when the judge says, “How will he live?”, adding her comments mentioned above. She also adds that the wife can file a separate application about an increase in childcare if the husband’s salary has increased.

Take a look at the viral video here:

How did social media react?

“If a person becomes unemployed then how these maintenance are paid? Do courts consider that case?” asked an X user. ”Maintenance amount will keep accumulating then interest will also have to be paid. It is like he has defaulted on EMI payment or defaulted on loan. Everything will have to be paid in arrears,” replied another.

A third posted, “Why are husbands always liable to pay maintenance when wives can earn much more nowadays.” A fourth wrote, “It's crazy. Honourable judge has been quite fair to both the parties in many other cases too when unreasonable demands are made.”

The video was originally published on the YouTube Channel of the High Court of Karnataka. The channel is dedicated to “Live Streaming of Court Hall Proceedings and other events happening in High Court of Karnataka and Across State of Karnataka Judiciary.”