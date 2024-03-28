 How would AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, and more sound if they sang Ed Sheeran’s Perfect? Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
How would AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, and more sound if they sang Ed Sheeran’s Perfect? Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 28, 2024 08:08 PM IST

The viral video shows an artist singing Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” in the voices of various Indian singers, and it is a treat for the ears.

Sumit Shinde, a Mumbai-based artist, took to X to share how Indian singers would sound if they sang an Ed Sheeran song. In the video, Shinde sings Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” beautifully, effortlessly transitioning from one singer to another. As expected, it went viral on social media and received numerous responses from people.

Sumit Shinde singing Ed Sheeran's "Perfect". (X/@sumedhcaddy)
Sumit Shinde singing Ed Sheeran's "Perfect". (X/@sumedhcaddy)

“Indian singers singing Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect,” wrote Shinde while sharing a video on X. The video opens to show Shinde saying, “Ed Sheeran, sir. This is only for you.” As the video goes on, he shows how the song Perfect would sound if Udit Narayan sang it. He then seamlessly transitions into different Indian singers, including Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman, showcasing how the song Perfect would sound if each of them sang it.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on March 26. It has since then garnered over 1.8 lakh views, and received over 4,200 likes. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“That little thing you did at 0:33 in that word ‘For’... My god! So perfect! And the same goes for the way you started Mika’s bit with ‘Eyes’. Crazy stuff, guru!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Too good. The little cracks in the voice, the inflexions and even the body language… ‘perfect’.”

“Love it, man!” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Super! Udit Narayan and transition to Mika brilliant.”

“Perfect brother, simply perfect,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

